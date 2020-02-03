Rush Limbaugh says he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer

LOS ANGELES >> Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.
Addressing listeners on his program today, Limbaugh said will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.
Limbaugh called himself the “mayor of Realville” in announcing his illness. He’d been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a pulmonary malignancy.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.