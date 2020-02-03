comscore Rush Limbaugh says he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rush Limbaugh says he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer

  Radio host Rush Limbaugh spoke during a ceremony inducting him into the Hall of Famous Missourians in the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Limbaugh said he's been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

LOS ANGELES >> Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Addressing listeners on his program today, Limbaugh said will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.

Limbaugh called himself the “mayor of Realville” in announcing his illness. He’d been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a pulmonary malignancy.

