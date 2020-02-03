That friend when you’re having car trouble on state highways expands service to Kapolei

Starting today, the state’s free emergency roadside assistance service has expanded to cover another four miles of the H-1 freeway in West Oahu, up to Makakilo Drive in Kapolei, officials announced.

The Freeway Service Patrol program, operated by the Hawaii Department of Transportation in collaboration with various city departments, provides free emergency roadside assistance to motorists on the H-1, H-2 and H-201 Moanalua freeways.

The services include, but are not limited to changing flat tires, providing a gallon of gasoline, and jumpstarting dead batteries.

If a vehicle is unable to restart, FSP will help motorists move their vehicle off the freeway so they can contact a private tow service, insurance company, or other form of assistance. Operators are trained in first aid, CPR, fire extinguisher use and hazardous materials.

The goal of the program is help keep freeways clear, prevent traffic backups, and reduce the risk of secondary crashes.

The program now covers a 26-mile stretch along the H-1 freeway from Ainakoa Avenue in Waialae to Makakilo Drive in Kapolei. Previously, the service area’s western limit went up to the vicinity of Kunia Road.

Besides the H-1 freeway, FSP also covers H-201 Moanalua Freeway (the entire 4.8 mile length of the freeway), and H-2 Freeway from the H-1/H-2 Merge to Ka Uka Boulevard.

Officials said a soft launch of the expanded service took place on Jan. 2 so officials could evaluate the patrol route and fleet management. Officials selected the Makakilo Drive interchange as the westward limit for the service area based on availability of drop zones, turnaround areas for patrols, and projected response times along the route.

The Freeway Service Patrol program is available 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays. Motorists can contact FSP by calling 841-HELP (4357).

More information is available at fsphawaii.com.