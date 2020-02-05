$400-500K stolen from armored vehicle at Ala Moana Center

Honolulu police said $400,000 to $500,000 was taken from an armored vehicle at Ala Moana Center on Monday morning.
At around 10:45 a.m., police reported that two masked and hooded males managed to unlock and enter the unattended vehicle after just a few minutes. They then took off in another vehicle with the money.
The incident has been classified as an unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, and no arrests have been made.
