Heavy rains soak Kauai, head towards Oahu and Maui

A cold front is expected to sweep from Kauai to the rest of the Hawaiian Islands, bringing wet weather down the isle chain, and reaching Hawaii island by late Thursday, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

Heavy rains fell over Kauai this morning at rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour, prompting a flood advisory that was canceled at about 9:20 a.m. Additional showers are still possible later today.

The heavy rains are expected to reach Oahu later this afternoon, then Maui County later this evening through Thursday morning, and Hawaii island by Thursday afternoon and evening, forecasters said.

Today’s forecast is partly cloudy, with scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms, highs of 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit and variable winds up to 15 mph. Lows tonight are from 63 to 68 degrees, with north winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph.

In addition to showers, which will be heavy at times, and isolated thunderstorms, forecasters say several days of northerly to northwesterly winds will follow, bringing much colder air into the state — and snow for Big Isle summits Thursday and Friday.

A high wind watch has also been issued for Big Isle summits, in effect from Thursday morning to Saturday night.

Weather officials say westerly winds of 45 to 75 mph, with localized gusts over 90 mph, are possible.

Travel to the summits could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Precautions to protect property should be taken now, and loose objects should be tied down or moved to a sheltered location.

A small craft advisory has also been issued for Oahu windward and leeward waters, the Kaiwi Channel and Maui County windward and leeward waters, from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters, meanwhile, say the “unstable moisture” brought by northerly winds will likely bring scattered showers to north-facing slopes through the weekend.