Honolulu Medical Examiner positively identifies second set of Hibiscus Drive remains as shooter Jerry Hanel

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office said that it has positively identified the second set of remains found in a Diamond Head house on Hibiscus Drive that burned on Jan. 19 as suspected killer Jerry J. “Jarda” Hanel, 69.

Today’s announcement by the city was expected and was possible after the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed notification of Hanel’s next of kin, officials said.

Police say Hanel shot and killed two Honolulu police officers, Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, stabbed a neighbor with a garden tool, and beaten his landlord, Lois Cain, 77, whose remains were previously identified.

Hanel was presumed dead inside the burned home, one of five houses in the area that was destroyed in the ensuing conflagration.

Two neighbors witnessed Hanel beating Cain that morning.

Click here for our full coverage of the Hibiscus Drive shootings.