Sen. Mitt Romney will vote to convict Trump in break with fellow Republicans

UPDATE: 9:09 a.m.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney said he’ll vote to convict Trump on the charge of abusing his power, making him the lone member of his party to join with Democrats in saying the president should be removed from office.

“The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust,” Romney said on the Senate floor.

Romney of Utah was one of two GOP senators, along with Susan Collins of Maine, to vote earlier to consider calling witnesses.

6:45 a.m.

The House should consider subpoenas for additional testimony about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, including that of former National Security Advisor John Bolton, said Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, one of the impeachment managers.

Nadler’s discussion of that issue with reporters Wednesday was not a specific commitment that any particular witness would be called by his committee or any other panel, an aide said.

House Democrats have said previously that despite Trump’s expected acquittal by the Senate on Wednesday, they’ll continue pursuing inquiries into his administration, policies and businesses, as well as his actions regarding Ukraine.

Another House manager, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, said the issue of pursuing testimony from Bolton and others is “a question for further discussion and that will be led, I presume, by the speaker and by Chairman Schiff.” He was referring to Adam Schiff, the lead House manager and Intelligence Committee chairman.

6:03 a.m.

Democratic Senator Doug Jones of Alabama said he’ll vote to convict Trump on both charges, staying with his party and putting his re-election at deeper risk.

“After many sleepless nights, I have reluctantly concluded that the evidence is sufficient to convict the president for both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” Jones said in a statement. “The president’s actions demonstrate a belief that he is above the law, that Congress has no power whatsoever in questioning or examining his actions, and that all who do so, do so at their peril.”

Jones, the most vulnerable Democrat in the Senate, faces re-election in November in a red state.