Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The state Department of Health said there were 27 patients who received prescriptions in 2019 for lethal drugs to end their lives under the state’s physician- assisted death law, but five never actually took the drugs. Information was inaccurate in a story on Page B1 Saturday.