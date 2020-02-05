Former UH quarterback McDonald invited to NFL Combine

Former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald has been invited to compete at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“I’m excited,” McDonald said of the invitation-only event for about 300 of the top prospects for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Last month, McDonald announced he was relinquishing his senior season at UH to apply for the NFL Draft.

“We’re just training and throwing as much as we can before we head out,” McDonald said.

The combine, which is from Feb. 23 through March 2, is divided into segments. The quarterbacks, tight ends and receivers will go through field drills on Feb. 27. McDonald said he will participate in all the speed drills and field workouts.

McDonald is training with Jordan Palmer, a former pro quarterback and the younger brother of 2002 Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer.

Part of their training is with the Mamba Academy, a training program founded by the late Kobe Bryant.

“It’s through Jordan,” McDonald said. “He has a bunch of connections. He put us in a good position to meet the best possible coaches and trainers.”