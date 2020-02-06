Police search for gunman after argument leads to shooting in Nanakuli

Honolulu police are looking for an adult male suspect in connection with a shooting in Nanakuli Wednesday night.
Police said the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument on Helelua Street at about 10:15 p.m. The perpetrator then allegedly shot the victim and fled in a vehicle.
Emergency Medical Services treated the victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body.
He was taken in serious condition to a hospital where he was treated and released.
The Honolulu Police Department’s Major Crime Detail is investigating.
