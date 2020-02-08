Firefighters put out building fire near Sand Island

Honolulu firefighters have controlled a 2-alarm building fire near Sand Island tonight.

The Honolulu Police Department called in a 2-alarm fire at 2333 C Alahao Pl. around 7:40 p.m., but firefighters from the Honolulu Fire Department said around 8 p.m. that the fire was under control.

The unit is occupied by Kitchen & Bath Remodeling Inc. The area is near other warehouses.

An employee of a nearby business said he did not hear anything but smelled smoke.

Firefighters said nobody was hurt.