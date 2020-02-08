Firefighters put out building fire near Sand Island

Honolulu firefighters have controlled a 2-alarm building fire near Sand Island tonight.
The Honolulu Police Department called in a 2-alarm fire at 2333 C Alahao Pl. around 7:40 p.m., but firefighters from the Honolulu Fire Department said around 8 p.m. that the fire was under control.
The unit is occupied by Kitchen & Bath Remodeling Inc. The area is near other warehouses.
An employee of a nearby business said he did not hear anything but smelled smoke.
Firefighters said nobody was hurt.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.