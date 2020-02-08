Hawaii basketball loses at Cal Poly in roller-coaster OT game

Cal Poly scored the final seven points in overtime to surge to a 79-75 basketball victory over Hawaii tonight in the Mott Athletics Center on the San Luis Obispo, Calif., campus.
The Rainbow Warriors conquered a 15-point deficit in the second half to force overtime.
The score was tied at 72 in the extra period when Justin Webster nailed a 3 with 1:02 to play. But the ’Bows would not score again.
Poly’s Jamal Smith drove, double-clutched and hit a basket while being fouled by UH’s Dawson Carper to cut the deficit to 75-74 with 41 seconds left. Smith missed the free throw, but Tuuka Jaakkola grabbed the offensive rebound.
After a timeout, the Mustangs worked the ball to Colby Rogers, who buried the go-ahead 3 with 25 seconds left.
On UH’s ensuing possession, point guard Drew Buggs was called for an offensive foul with 14 seconds to play. Eddie Stansberry nearly stole a pass, but the ball glanced off his hands before he could gain full control.
Rogers then was fouled, and he hit two free throws to seal the outcome.
The ’Bows went 0-2 on this road trip, and fell to 14-8 overall and 5-3 in the Big West.
Buggs, a fourth-year junior, finished with three assists, setting the UH career record with 413.
