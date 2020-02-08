Hawaii baseball completes sweep of Hawaii Hilo

The Hawaii baseball team cobbled effective pitching, timely hitting and flawless defense for a 6-4 victory over Hawaii Hilo today at Les Murakami Stadium.

A matinee crowd of 994 saw the Rainbow Warriors complete a sweep of the season-opening, two-game series. The Vulcans, who compete in Division II, fell to 2-2.

>> Click here to view photos from today’s game

Kole Kaler had three of the ’Bows’ 10 hits. Adam Fogel drove in two runs on sacrifice flies, and Dustin Demeter also drove in two, with a sacrifice fly and a triple in UH’s three-run seventh. The ’Bows did not commit an error during the series.

Cade Smith, who pitched four innings of relief, earned the victory — and a possible spot in the starting rotation. Head coach Mike Trapasso said Smith is deserving of a start during next weekend’s four-game series against North Dakota State.