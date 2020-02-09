Emergency repairs to Kamehameha Highway in Kaaawa begin Monday

Emergency shoreline work will require the closure of the northbound lane of Kamehameha Highway in Kaaawa starting at 7 a.m. Monday, according to state officials.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said all work is scheduled seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Work will be done at the four sites in Kaaawa for about two weeks.

Travel in both directions will be available by contraflow, with vehicles alternating in the remaining open lane.

The four sites where work will be done at Kaaawa include:

>> Fronting Kanenelu Beach

>> Near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Kaaawa Valley Road

>> Fronting Kaaawa Elementary School

>> Near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Polinalina Road

The work is part of emergency repairs planned for a 2,300-foot section of Kamehameha Highway between Pokiwai Place and Hauula Beach Homes Road.

State crews began emergency repairs on Jan. 5 after a portion of the highway at Hauula collapsed into the ocean due to coastal erosion. Approximately 270 feet of the highway’s shoulder north of Pokiwai Bridge was undermined.

The state decided to extend repairs along another 1,500 feet of the highway, to 2,300 feet total, and work has been ongoing, seven days a week.

In addition to paving and pavement marking, crews will be installing delineators. Repairs of Kamehameha Highway at Crouching Lion already began on Saturday.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and plan for additional travel time.