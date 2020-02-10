State Senate confirms William Aila as Hawaiian Home Lands chairman

William Aila Jr. won confirmation as chairman of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands today by a 21-3 vote of the state Senate. He will serve through Dec. 21, 2022.
Senators J. Kalani English (D, Molokai-Lanai-East Mau), Kurt Fevella (R, Ewa Beach-Iroquois Point) and Kai Kahele (D, Hilo) voted “no.” Sen. Mike Gabbard (D, Kapolei-Makakilo) was absent the vote.
Aila’s confirmation was successful despite stiff opposition from the leadership of the Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations.
Aila said he will work harder to listen to opposing voices.
Winning confirmation as deputy DHHL director by a 24-0 vote was Tyler Gomes.
