Man rams vehicle with his own in Kalihi, attacks driver with machete, police say

Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old man after he allegedly rammed into a 25-year-old man’s vehicle and struck him with a machete in Kalihi.

Police said the suspect intentionally hit a vehicle occupied by the victim at about 2:35 p.m. Monday. The suspect and victim are known to one another.

He then allegedly swung a machete into the victim’s car, causing minor injuries to the victim.

Police were called and the suspect was located in the 200 block of Kalihi Street. He was arrested on suspicion of criminal property damage in the first-degree and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in the first-degree.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation.