Amount and source of income determine whether seniors have to file income taxes

Dear Savvy Senior: What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for seniors this year? I didn’t file a tax return last year because my 2018 income was below the filing requirements, but I got a part-time job late last year, so I’m wondering whether I need to file this year. — Semiretired

Dear Semi: Whether or not you are required to file a federal income tax return this year depends not only on how much you earned last year (in 2019), but also the source of that income, as well as your age and your filing status.

Here’s a rundown of this tax season’s IRS tax filing requirement thresholds. For most people this is pretty straightforward. If your 2019 gross income — which includes all taxable income, not counting your Social Security benefits, unless you are married and filing separately — was below the threshold for your filing status and age, you may not have to file. But if it’s over, you will.

>> Single: $12,200 ($13,850 if you’re 65 or older by Jan. 1, 2020)

>> Married filing jointly: $24,400 ($25,700 if you or your spouse is 65 or older, or $27,000 if you’re both over 65)

>> Married filing separately: $12,200 at any age

>> Head of household: $18,350 ($20,000 if age 65 or older)

>> Qualifying widow(er) with dependent child: $24,400 ($25,700 if age 65 or older)

To get a detailed breakdown on federal filing requirements, along with information on taxable and nontaxable income, call the IRS at 800-829-3676 and ask them to mail you a free copy of the “Tax Guide for Seniors” (publication 554), or see IRS.gov/pub/irs-pdf/p554.pdf.

Check here, too

There are, however, some other financial situations that can require you to file a tax return, even if your gross income falls below the IRS filing requirements. For example, if you earned more than $400 from self-employment in 2019, owe any special taxes like an alternative minimum tax or get premium tax credits because you, your spouse or a dependent is enrolled in a Health Insurance Marketplace (Obamacare) plan, you’ll need to file.

You’ll also need to file if you’re receiving Social Security benefits and one-half of your benefits plus your other gross income and any tax-exempt interest exceeds $25,000, or $32,000 if you’re married and filing jointly.

To figure all this out, the IRS offers an interactive tax assistant tool on its website that asks a series of questions that will help you determine whether you’re required to file, or if you should file because you’re due a refund. It takes less than 15 minutes to complete.

You can access this tool at IRS.gov/help/ita — click on “Do I Need to File a Tax Return?” Or, you can get assistance over the phone by calling the IRS help line at 800-829-1040. You can also get face-to-face help at a Taxpayer Assistance Center. See IRS.gov/localcontacts or call 800-829-1040 to locate a center near you.

Check your state

Even if you’re not required to file a federal tax return this year, don’t assume that you’re also excused from filing state income taxes. The rules for your state might be very different. Check with your state tax agency before concluding that you’re entirely in the clear. For links to state tax agencies, see Taxadmin.org/state-tax-agencies.

Tax preparation help

If you find that you do need to file a tax return this year, you can get help through the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program. Sponsored by the IRS, TEC provides free tax preparation and counseling to middle- and low-income taxpayers age 60 and older. Call 800-906-9887 or visit IRS.treasury.gov/freetaxprep to locate a service near you.

Also check with AARP, a participant in the TCE program that provides free tax preparation at more than 4,800 sites nationwide. To locate an AARP Tax-Aide site, call 888-227-7669 or visit AARP.org/findtaxhelp. You don’t have to be an AARP member to use this service.

Jim Miller is a contributor to NBC-TV’s “Today” program and author of “The Savvy Senior.” Send your questions to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070; or visit savvysenior.org.