Today
BASKETBALL
ILH Division I-AA boys: Single-Elimination Tournament–Saint Louis at Punahou, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.
ILH Division II boys: Single-Elimination Tournament–Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, 5:30 p.m.; University vs. Christian Academy, 7 p.m. at Hawaii Baptist.
Wednesday
BASKETBALL
Big West men: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
ILH Division I boys: Single-Elimination Tournament–Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m..
OIA Division I boys: Playoffs,
Championship–Kahuku vs. Moanalua, 25 minutes after OIA Division II final, at
McKinley; also, third-place–Kalaheo at Leilehua, 6 p.m., fifth-place–Kaiser at Kapolei, 6 p.m..
OIA Division II boys: Playoffs,
Championship–McKinley vs. Roosevelt, 5 p.m., at McKinley.
SOCCER
HHSAA Division II boys state championships–Play-in match: Kamehameha-Hawaii at Castle, 5 p.m.
HHSAA State Championships
Monday
Varsity Division I boys
First round
Kaiser 2, Hilo 0
Goal scorers—Kaiser: Kyler Halverson (34:00), Ian Ngonethong (79:00).
Kalani 6, Pearl City 1
Goal scorers—Kalani: Kanta Oka (5:00), Travis Brubaker (25:00, 52:00), Brandon Lee (33:00), Jenson Fuse (54:00), Jason Choi (58:00). Pearl City: Cody Ohira (50:00).
Kalaheo 1, ‘Iolani 0, 2OT/PK
Kalaheo wins in kicks from the mark, 4-3.
Mililani 2, Kamehameha-Maui 0
Goal scorers—Mililani: Jvon Cunningham (63:00), Liam McGehee (79:00).
