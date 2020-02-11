[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I-AA boys: Single-Elimination Tournament–Saint Louis at Punahou, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Single-Elimination Tournament–Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, 5:30 p.m.; University vs. Christian Academy, 7 p.m. at Hawaii Baptist.

Wednesday

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division I boys: Single-Elimination Tournament–Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m..

OIA Division I boys: Playoffs,

Championship–Kahuku vs. Moanalua, 25 minutes after OIA Division II final, at

McKinley; also, third-place–Kalaheo at Leilehua, 6 p.m., fifth-place–Kaiser at Kapolei, 6 p.m..

OIA Division II boys: Playoffs,

Championship–McKinley vs. Roosevelt, 5 p.m., at McKinley.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division II boys state championships–Play-in match: Kamehameha-Hawaii at Castle, 5 p.m.

HHSAA State Championships

Monday

Varsity Division I boys

First round

Kaiser 2, Hilo 0

Goal scorers—Kaiser: Kyler Halverson (34:00), Ian Ngonethong (79:00).

Kalani 6, Pearl City 1

Goal scorers—Kalani: Kanta Oka (5:00), Travis Brubaker (25:00, 52:00), Brandon Lee (33:00), Jenson Fuse (54:00), Jason Choi (58:00). Pearl City: Cody Ohira (50:00).

Kalaheo 1, ‘Iolani 0, 2OT/PK

Kalaheo wins in kicks from the mark, 4-3.

Mililani 2, Kamehameha-Maui 0

Goal scorers—Mililani: Jvon Cunningham (63:00), Liam McGehee (79:00).