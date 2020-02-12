Cool, wet weather lingers but winter weather advisory for summits canceled

A winter weather advisory for the summits of Maui and the Big Isle has been canceled and the summit of Haleakala National Park has reopened.

Since Monday afternoon, the summit of Haleakala had been closed due to snow, icy road conditions and power outages, and sunrise reservations had been canceled.

The National Weather Service earlier this morning had extended a winter weather advisory to noon, saying there was a chance of freezing rain and snow showers this morning. The advisory was canceled at about 10 a.m. after the threats had diminished.

In a Facebook post, the park said Haleakala Summit — at 10,023 feet, its Haleakala Visitor Center, at 9,740 feet, and Headquarters Visitor Center, at 7,000 feet — are all open, but services may be reduced due to continuing power outages.

At about the same time last year, snow at Haleakala created a social media buzz, which also closed the summit due to icy roads and power outages.

Forecasters say a weakening low-pressure system near the Hawaiian Islands will continue to slowly drift westward before moving out of the state tonight.

While here, the system will keep cool and unsettled weather around, including low clouds and showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms for Maui and the Big Island.

The forecast today is mostly cloudy, with likely showers, highs from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit and light winds of about 15 mph. Lows tonight are from 67 to 72 degrees, with east winds expected to increase to 15 to 25 mph.

Strengthening east to southeast winds are expected tonight, bringing showers to windward areas. A possible high wind warning may also be issued for the Haleakala and Big Isle summits later today.

A small craft advisory for waters throughout the isles also remains in effect until 6 p.m. today.