Today

BASEBALL

College: Colorado Christian vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division II boys: Hawaii Baptist vs. University Lab, 4:30 p.m. at Klum Gym.

ILH Division I-AA boys: Punahou at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I boys state

championships: Quarterfinals–Kalani vs. King Kekaulike, 1 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Waiakea, 3 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kapolei, 5 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Punahou, 7 p.m.; matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

HHSAA Division II boys state

championships: Quarterfinals–Makua Lani vs. Kapaa, 3 p.m., field 6; Seabury Hall vs. Aiea, 3 p.m, field 7; Waipahu vs. Hawaii Prep, field 8; Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Pac-Five, 3 p.m., field 15; all matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

College

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

At Les Murakami Stadium

Friday

Hawaii vs. North Dakota State, 6: 35 p.m.

Saturday

Hawaii vs. North Dakota State, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday

Hawaii vs. North Dakota State, 1:05 p.m.

Monday

Hawaii vs. North Dakota State, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 20

Hawaii vs. Washington State, 6:35 p.m.

Feb 21

Hawaii vs. Washington State, 6:35 p.m.

Feb 22

Hawaii vs. Washington State, 6:35 p.m.

Feb 23

Hawaii vs. Washington State, 1:05 p.m.