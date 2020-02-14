Hawaii island police identify pedestrian killed in Puna crash

The pedestrian killed in Thursday’s crash in Puna has been identified as 58-year-old David Foster Perrells of Pahoa, Hawaii island police said today.

The deadly crash occurred on Highway 130 near the Keaau Transfer Station.

Police said the pedestrian, later identified as Perrells, was standing in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by at least three vehicles traveling northbound at about 6 a.m.

He was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the three drivers did not sustain any injuries.

Speed, drugs and alcohol were not involved, according to police.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

This is the fifth traffic-related fatality on Hawaii island compared with two at the same time last year.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit is continuing their investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call officer Blayne Matsui at 961-2339.