Sunshine and breezy tradewinds on tap for Valentine’s Day and weekend

Skies have cleared, and the forecast for the Hawaiian islands for Valentine’s Day and the weekend includes sunshine and breezy tradewinds.

The National Weather Service says the breezy trades are expected to stay around this weekend as well as through the middle of next week. Other than a few passing showers for windward and mauka areas, the islands should remain mostly dry.

Today’s highs are from 78 to 83 degrees, with east winds of 15 to 25 mph, forecasters said. Lows tonight will be from 66 to 71.

A wind advisory for the Big Island interior has been canceled.

Surf along exposed eastern shores will remain elevated through the weekend due to strong trades over and upstream from the islands, forecasters said.

A small west-northwest bump in surf is also possible today, followed by a moderate northwest swell over the weekend, and surf may approach advisory levels along north and west shores by Sunday.

Surf along western shores will be 1 to 3 feet today, rising to 3 to 6 feet by Saturday afternoon. Surf along eastern shores will be 4 to 7 feet today, lowering to 3 to 6 feet Saturday. Surf along southern shores will be 1 to 3 feet today, rising to 2 to 4 feet Saturday.

A small boat advisory remains in effect for waters around Maui County and the Big Island, with east winds of 20 to 25 knots, through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Despite the cooler weather, two record matches have been recorded, so far, in February.

On Thursday, a record of 87 degrees at Honolulu tied with the previous record high set in 2016. On Tuesday, a record of 86 degrees in Hilo tied with the previous record set in 2016.