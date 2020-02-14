Water main repairs to clog traffic around McCully Street

Board of Water Supply repair work continues today on a damaged 30-inch main at McCully and Young streets, which will affect traffic in the area.

Water Supply officials said this morning that the repairs are complicated because of nearby underground utilities and the depth of the main. Work is expected to continue into the weekend, they said.

No customers are affected by the broken water main.

Board officials advise motorists to avoid the area and expect delays. They said traffic modifications include:

>> The far right-lane heading mauka-bound on McCully Street is closed;

>> Young Street is closed from McCully to Kemole Lane;

>> Makai traffic cannot turn left from McCully onto Young Street.