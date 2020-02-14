Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The deadline to file nomination papers to run in the 2020 election is June 2. The date was inaccurate in a story on Page B2 Thursday about Rick Blangiardi announcing his candidacy for Honolulu mayor.