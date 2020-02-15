Honolulu firefighters douse Ala Wai Manor condo fire

Honolulu firefighters doused a condo fire in McCully early this morning.

The fire at Ala Wai Manor was brought under control shortly before 8 a.m., according to communications from Honolulu Fire Department officials.

Lisa Chau, 42, was sleeping when her building’s fire alarm woke her up around 7:30 a.m. She evacuated the building to the outside parking lot with her fiance Chad Goldstein, 10-month-old baby and rescue dog. Chau said she was concerned at first until residents received the all clear to return to the building shortly after firefighters extinguished the fire.

One person has been reportedly injured by smoke inhalation, according to HFD communications.

The mauka-bound lanes on McCully Street were closed by Ala Wai Boulevard, but reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

The cause of the fire and estimated cost of damage have yet to be determined.

No other details were immediately available.