Flying Wallenda completes tightrope walk above Ala Moana

For the first time in Hawaii, Blake Wallenda, from “The Flying Wallendas” family, completed a high-wire skywalk from the Ala Moana Hotel’s 14th floor this morning.

There was no tether or net for Wallenda as he traveled between two buildings on a 200-foot wire.

“I feel great,” Wallenda said after the walk. “I wish I could have done more but the wind got pretty bad towards the placement where I was going to do the tricks.”

“I’m just glad it’s over with and we can move on to the shows,” he said.

The event was just a preview of what’s to come as the Super American Circus tour hits Honolulu on Feb. 28, 29 and March 1 at the Blaisdell Arena. Wallenda will be one of the headlining acts.

The Super American Circus schedule is 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28; 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29; and March 1 at the Blaisdell Arena. Tickets can be purchased online at superamericancircus.com and ticketmaster.com, or at the Blaisdell Box Office, an hour prior to each show.