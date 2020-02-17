Flying Wallenda completes tightrope walk above Ala Moana

For the first time in Hawaii, Blake Wallenda, from “The Flying Wallendas” family, completed a high-wire skywalk from the Ala Moana Hotel’s 14th floor this morning.
There was no tether or net for Wallenda as he traveled between two buildings on a 200-foot wire.
“I feel great,” Wallenda said after the walk. “I wish I could have done more but the wind got pretty bad towards the placement where I was going to do the tricks.”
“I’m just glad it’s over with and we can move on to the shows,” he said.
The event was just a preview of what’s to come as the Super American Circus tour hits Honolulu on Feb. 28, 29 and March 1 at the Blaisdell Arena. Wallenda will be one of the headlining acts.
The Super American Circus schedule is 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28; 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29; and March 1 at the Blaisdell Arena. Tickets can be purchased online at superamericancircus.com and ticketmaster.com, or at the Blaisdell Box Office, an hour prior to each show.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.