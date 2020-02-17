Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

A Page 1 story Saturday cited concerns from state Attorney General Clare Connors that Senate Bill 2793 would retroactively convert felony drug convictions into misdemeanor convictions. Connors wrote her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee removed that provision. The story also cited opposition to the bill from Circuit Judge Shirley Kawamura. Kawamura was writing on behalf of the state Judiciary.