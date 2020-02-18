Kapahulu fire causes over $200,000 in damages

The Kapahulu fire that destroyed an abandoned single-family home Monday caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, the Honolulu Fire Department has reported.

The residence at 2730 Date St. caught fire around 1 p.m., and though firefighters brought the fire under control around 1:30 p.m., the residence was “100% destroyed — a total loss,” Battalion Chief Brett Mau said Monday. The fire caused $230,000 in total damages, including $200,000 in damages to the property and $5,000 in damages to its contents.

HFD said damage was also sustained by a nearby structure at 2724 Date St., resulting in $20,000 in structural damages and $5,000 in damages to its contents. Both properties belong to the same owner, according to property records.

An inoperable car was also destroy in the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire Captain Jeff Roache said arson has not been ruled out as a possibility.

Reporter Leila Fujimori contributed to this report.