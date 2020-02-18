Nearly 2,000 in Leeward Oahu without power due to cable fault

Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to a power outage in Leeward Oahu that is affecting nearly 2,000 customers.

The areas where customers are impacted include Barbers Point, Ewa, Ewa Beach, Honouliuli, Kalaeloa, Kapolei, Ko Olina and Makakilo.

The cause of the outage was a cable fault, according to spokeswoman Michelle Orian-Lau.

The power outage was initially reported at approximately 5:15 a.m., affecting more than 3,500 customers.

Power was later restored to some customers after crews switched them to another circuit.

Nearly 2,000 customers will remain without power until repairs are completed.

Orian-Lau said they expect crews to complete repairs by 11:30 a.m. today.