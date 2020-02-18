comscore Police investigation closes portion of Kona Iki Street | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police investigation closes portion of Kona Iki Street

Kona Iki Street is closed between Kona Street and Kapiolani Boulevard due to an ongoing police investigation.

Honolulu police sent out the alert at around 3:50 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

