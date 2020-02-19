Gas leak closes eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway in Kalihi

Police have closed all but one eastbound lane of Kamehameha Highway in Kalihi fronting Gaspro due to a gas leak.
Work is being done to repair a damaged gas line. No injuries were reported.
Traffic is being diverted up Middle Street.
