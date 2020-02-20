Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> State Sen. Mike Gabbard (D, Kapolei-Makakilo) is chairman of the Senate Agriculture and Environment Committee, and is not a member of the Senate Commerce, Consumer Protection and Health Committee. Information was inaccurate in a story on Page B2 Wednesday.
>> Austin Lee and Blaeden Leech were each charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder in connection with a shooting last week in Makiki. The charges were inaccurately reported in a story on Page B2 Wednesday.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.