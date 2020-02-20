Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> State Sen. Mike Gabbard (D, Kapolei-­Makakilo) is chairman of the Senate Agriculture and Environment Committee, and is not a member of the Senate Commerce, Consumer Protection and Health Committee. Information was inaccurate in a story on Page B2 Wednesday.

>> Austin Lee and Blaeden Leech were each charged with one count of first-­degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder in connection with a shooting last week in Makiki. The charges were inaccurately reported in a story on Page B2 Wednesday.