Gusty trades ease as high surf advisory remains in effect for east shores

A high surf advisory remains for east shores of the Hawaiian Islands until this evening, while winds are expected to decline this weekend.

The National Weather Service says rough surf of 6 to 8 feet is expected for the east shores of all isles through this afternoon before gradually subsiding tonight through the weekend.

The surf advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. today.

The strong, gusty trades, meanwhile, are expected to diminish as the surface high that brought to the islands them moves east away from the isles.

On Wednesday, the NWS clocked wind speeds of 61 mph at Kohala Ranch, 45 mph at the Kahului airport and 38 mph at Lihue airport.

Today will be partly sunny, and not quite as windy, with scattered windward and mauka showers, highs from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit. East winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected.

Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, with lows from 67 to 72 degrees. Showers are likely after midnight.

Forecasters say a front approaching the isles from the west will lower winds into the light and variable range Saturday night. Winds may turn southwest-to-west by Sunday afternoon.

Although the current surf advisory for east facing shores expires this evening, a new, long-period, northwest swell is expected to boost surf along north and west shores on Saturday.

Surf along north shores will be 3 to 5 feet today, then increase to 8 to 12 feet tonight and Saturday. Surf along west shores will be 2 to 4 feet today, increasing to 4 to 8 feet tonight and Saturday.

Surf along east shores will be 6 to 8 feet today, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet tonight and Saturday. Surf along south shores will be 1 to 3 feet through Saturday.

A small craft advisory for waters stretching from northwest Kauai to windward Hawaii island also remains in effect, due to northeast-to-east winds of 20 to 25 knots, and seas of 8 to 10 feet, through 6 p.m. today.