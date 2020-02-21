Maui firefighters battle brush fire in Olowalu

Maui firefighters are battling an early morning brush fire that scorched approximately 25 acres in Olowalu.
Firefighters responded to the fire at about 2:55 a.m. in the area of Luawai Street.
Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro of Maui County’s Department of Fire & Public Safety said they deployed multiple units to the site including the fire department’s Air 1 helicopter.
Heavy equipment from West Maui Land Co. was also used to help contain the blaze.
Maui police assisted in clearing homeless camps in proximity to the brush fire. No injuries were reported.
As of 7:40 a.m., the brush fire was considered 75 percent contained, according to Yatsushiro.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.