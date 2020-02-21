Maui firefighters battle brush fire in Olowalu

Maui firefighters are battling an early morning brush fire that scorched approximately 25 acres in Olowalu.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 2:55 a.m. in the area of Luawai Street.

Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro of Maui County’s Department of Fire & Public Safety said they deployed multiple units to the site including the fire department’s Air 1 helicopter.

Heavy equipment from West Maui Land Co. was also used to help contain the blaze.

Maui police assisted in clearing homeless camps in proximity to the brush fire. No injuries were reported.

As of 7:40 a.m., the brush fire was considered 75 percent contained, according to Yatsushiro.