Honolulu Fire Department classifies Ala Wai Manor fire that caused $227K in damage as accidental

Last Saturday’s fire at an 11-story condominium in McCully resulted in a total of $227,000 in damage.

The fire on the ninth floor of the Ala Wai Manor, which resulted in one man’s injury, has been classified as accidental, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release Friday.

On Feb. 15 at 7:41 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in unit 908 at 620 McCully St., with 11 units staffed with 43 personnel. The first unit arrived at 7:45 a.m. to discover heavy smoke emanating from the ninth floor.

Firefighters battled the blaze and brought it under control at 7:54 a.m. The fire was extinguished 15 minutes later .

There were working smoke alarms in the unit, HFD said. One man was injured from smoke inhalation. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The cause of the fire has been classified as accidental due to a stackable electric washer and dryer, which ignited combustible material nearby.

HFD recommends taking the following precautions to prevent dryer fires:

>> Make sure that the lint filter is cleaned before or after each load of laundry;

>> Remove lint that has collected around the drum;

>> Check that the machine is connected properly using the correct plug and outlet;

>> Don’t overload your dryer and follow the manufacturer’s operating instructions;

>> Turn the dryer off if you leave home or before you go to sleep.