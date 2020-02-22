Hawaii basketball team falls at Long Beach State

The Hawaii basketball team’s frenetic comeback attempt ran out of time in a 64-60 road loss to Long Beach State today in Long Beach, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors had sliced a 16-point deficit to 62-58 with 18.8 seconds to play. But LBSU’s Jordan Roberts was fouled with 15.8 seconds remaining, and his two free throws extended the cushion to six points.

UH point guard Drew Buggs hit a jumper with 7.2 seconds left, and then missed a three-quarter court heave as the horn sounded.

By losing for the 11th time in 14 games in the Walter Pyramid, the ’Bows fell to 15-11 overall and 6-6 in the Big West. The ’Bows finished with a split on this two-game road trip.

The Beach improved to 10-18 and 5-7.

Eddie Stansberry scored 19 points and freshman Justin Webster accounted for 11 of his 15 points after the intermission.

But the ’Bows, who had won five times after incurring deficits with five minutes remaining, could not muster another comeback.

The ’Bows, who entered averaging 69.4 points, have averaged 54.5 points in their two losses to the Beach this season.