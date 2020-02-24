Man, 33, arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Mililani

Honolulu police arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of his 74-year-old mother who was found unresponsive in her apartment with “traumatic injuries” in Mililani Sunday night.

Police said today that the victim was found with traumatic injuries to her face and neck at the Waipio Gardens Apartment complex shortly after 8:10 p.m.

Her dog was also found dead with traumatic injuries.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail said officers found the suspect trying to break into a nearby church.

Police arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to animals and attempted burglary.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.