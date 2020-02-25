Escaped furlough inmate is located

Law enforcement arrested a 33-year-old Laumaka Work Furlough Center inmate in Kapolei today after he fled from furlough housing.
The State Sheriff Special Operations Fugitive Unit located Justin Rose at about 10:15 a.m.
The state Department of Public Safety said he fled from furlough housing at about 12:30 p.m. Monday after staff summoned him.
He is serving time for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and theft.
Rose is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges, according to the public safety department.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.