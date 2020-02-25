Escaped furlough inmate is located

Law enforcement arrested a 33-year-old Laumaka Work Furlough Center inmate in Kapolei today after he fled from furlough housing.

The State Sheriff Special Operations Fugitive Unit located Justin Rose at about 10:15 a.m.

The state Department of Public Safety said he fled from furlough housing at about 12:30 p.m. Monday after staff summoned him.

He is serving time for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and theft.

Rose is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges, according to the public safety department.