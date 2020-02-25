[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Today
BASKETBALL
PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific vs.
Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.
Wednesday
GOLF
ILH: at Hawaii Kai Golf Course, 7:30 a.m.
TENNIS
ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist at Punahou, 4:30 p.m.
ILH girls: Mid-Pacific vs. St. Andrew’s
Priory at Keehi Lagoon, Le Jardin at
Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Island Pacific Academy at Kalaeloa, 4:15 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Men: Exhibition–Nittaidai (Japan) at
Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
