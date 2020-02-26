Hawaiian Airlines suspending service to South Korea due to spike in coronavirus cases

Hawaiian Airlines said today it will temporarily suspend its five-times-weekly nonstop service between Honolulu and Seoul because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The suspension will begin March 2 through April 30 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in South Korea, the airline said.

“We believe a temporary service suspension is prudent given the escalation of COVID-19 in South Korea and the impact the illness has had on demand for leisure travel from that country,” Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, said in a news release. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation and extend our support for public health efforts to contain the virus. We apologize for this inconvenience and are working to support impacted guests.”

The airline said Flight 459 is scheduled to depart Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at 1:10 p.m. on March 1 and arrive at Incheon International Airport on March 2 at 8 p.m. Flight 460 will depart Incheon International Airport at 10:00 p.m. on March 2 and arrive in Honolulu at 11 a.m. the same day.

Service is scheduled to resume on May 1 from Honolulu and May 2 from Seoul, according to the airline.

Hawaiian said it is offering re-accommodations on alternative flights or providing refunds to affected travelers.

For more information, go to hawaiianairlines.com/coronavirus or call Hawaiian Airlines’ reservations department at (800) 367-5320.