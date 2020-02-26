Paul Brown Salons closing doors at Kailua location on Thursday

Paul Brown Salons is closing its doors in Kailua on Thursday after 15 years of doing business in the beach town.

A sign at the counter of the salon informed customers that Thursday would be the last day of business.

“After 15+ years doing business in Kailua, we are saying goodbye,” said the sign posted on the counter, “Our last day serving clients will be Thursday, February 27th. We would like our Kailua clients to know that we appreciate all the joy you have brought to the Paul Brown ohana these last years.”

The notice encouraged clients to visit the remaining salon at Ward Centre.

“It was a great location,” said Brown. “It had nothing to do with the center, nothing to do with traffic.”

Brown said he ended the lease due to challenges that included operating one of the few remaining employee-based salons on Oahu.

Many of the employees at the Kailua salon will go to work at the Ward location.

The salon operated out of a space on Malunui Avenue initially in Kailua, and then moved to an approximately 1,475-square-foot space next door to Whole Foods Market, where it has been for the last eight years.