TODAY
BASEBALL
PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.
BASKETBALL
Big West men: Cal State Fullerton at
Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo vs.
Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.
PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs.
Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.
SOFTBALL
College: Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament–Nevada vs. Oregon State, 3:30 p.m.;
Oregon State at Hawaii, 6 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
PacWest: Concordia Irvine at Hawaii
Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.
BASKETBALL
Hawaii Swish
Senior Classic: Event will begin at 4pm with the girls game.
Schedule:
Girls award ceremony
Girls 3point competition
Boys 3point competition
1vs1 competition
Boys slam dunk competition
Boys game
Boys award ceremony
Game History:
OIA girls 4 wins, ILH girls 2 wins
OIA boys 4 wins, ILH boys 2 wins
$10 general admission, $6 student ID, kids 4 and under free.
Hawaii Swish vs Las Vegas: 7 p.m., at Moanalua Gym
Contact Geremy Robinson for more
information, (808)757-1714.
SOFTBALL
Makua Ali‘i
Wednesday
Waipio 15 Sportsmen 14
Aikane 14 Action 6
Bad Company 13 Hawaiians 8
Fat Katz 18 Pearl Harbor Rebels 9
Firehouse 23 Na Pueo 8
Yankees 16 Lokahi 15
Xpress 15 Na Kahuna 12
Makules 11 Hikina 9
Golden Eagles 10 Zen 8
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.