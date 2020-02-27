[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal State Fullerton at

Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo vs.

Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs.

Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

SOFTBALL

College: Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament–Nevada vs. Oregon State, 3:30 p.m.;

Oregon State at Hawaii, 6 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: Concordia Irvine at Hawaii

Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

BASKETBALL

Hawaii Swish

Senior Classic: Event will begin at 4pm with the girls game.

Schedule:

Girls award ceremony

Girls 3point competition

Boys 3point competition

1vs1 competition

Boys slam dunk competition

Boys game

Boys award ceremony

Game History:

OIA girls 4 wins, ILH girls 2 wins

OIA boys 4 wins, ILH boys 2 wins

$10 general admission, $6 student ID, kids 4 and under free.

Hawaii Swish vs Las Vegas: 7 p.m., at Moanalua Gym

Contact Geremy Robinson for more

information, (808)757-1714.

SOFTBALL

Makua Ali‘i

Wednesday

Waipio 15 Sportsmen 14

Aikane 14 Action 6

Bad Company 13 Hawaiians 8

Fat Katz 18 Pearl Harbor Rebels 9

Firehouse 23 Na Pueo 8

Yankees 16 Lokahi 15

Xpress 15 Na Kahuna 12

Makules 11 Hikina 9

Golden Eagles 10 Zen 8