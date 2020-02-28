BWS crews responding to water main break in Manoa

Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a water main break on East Manoa Road.

At 8:45 p.m., BWS reported 56 homes and six fire hydrants had been affected.

The 8-inch main break occurred at 2807 E. Manoa Rd. in an area freshly paved.

All valves were paved over, so BWS is working to locate the buried valves to isolate the break, BWS said in a written statement.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and thank them for their patience while crews locate and expose the newly-paved valves to isolate the impacted area,” BWS said.

The repair is expected to last into the night, the company said.

Police closed off East Manoa from Kolowalu Street to Huapala Street.