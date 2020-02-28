Indictment of Kauai councilman sends message that no one is above the law, U.S. Attorney says

Authorities held a press conference today to address federal charges against Kauai County Councilman Arthur Brun who allegedly led a drug trafficking ring and conspired with 11 others to distribute methamphetamine and commit other crimes on Kauai.

“Today’s charges sends a very clear message to those who hold a position of trust in Hawaii and that message is you are not above the law. Neither position nor privilege will shield you from the accountability that justice requires,” said U.S. Attorney Kenji Price for the District of Hawaii.

A unsealed federal indictment alleges Brun led a drug trafficking ring that distributed “substantial amounts of methamphetamine” on Kauai.

The indictment named the 11 people who authorities alleged to have conspired with Brun as Maluelue Umu, a leader of the United Samoan Organization (USO) described as a gang that operates both inside and outside of the prison system, Kelvin Kauwila Kai, Steven Keliikuli, Kaniu Huihui, Sheena Millare, Efren Yanos, Kirsten Makanoe Ayau, Orlando Manguchei, Robby Silva, Haidee Sueyasu and Phrystal Bacio.

Brun is serving his second term with the Kauai County Council where she serves as vice chairman of the Public Safety & Human Services Committee.

“Arthur Brun is a politician who led a drug trafficking organization in the very community he was elected to represent,” Price said.

Kauai police and federal agents arrested Brun and 10 others Thursday. Manguchei was already in federal custody serving a sentence for violating the terms of supervised release.

Brun and the 11 other defendants are scheduled to appear at their arraignments at Honolulu federal court this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom Trader.

The indictment alleges Brun and others conspired to distribute methamphetamine on Kauai from at least June 2019 to January.

Among the charges against Brun include assault of a federal law enforcement officer.

The Oct. 29 assault involved a police officer who was working with federal agents at the time. Brun allegedly assaulted the officer during a traffic stop in an effort to conceal methamphetamine he had in his possession.

When the officer asked Brun to exit the vehicle, Brun sped off, injuring the police officer who had his hand and shoulder in the car as he tried to remove the keys from the ignition, Price said.

Brun led police on a high speed chase at which time he thew a backpack containing approximately one pound of methamphetamine out of the car, he added.

Police recovered the methamphetamine.

Price noted that the indictment contains allegations against Brun and others and that “every defendant who is charged in this case is innocent until proven guilty.”

