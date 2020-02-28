Gusty winds ramping up as wet, cold conditions loom for weekend

A high surf advisory for the north and west shores of most Hawaiian Islands remains in place through this evening, while strong winds are expected to continue today and through the weekend.

Today’s forecast remains mostly sunny with highs around 77 degrees Fahrenheit and east winds of 15 to 20 mph. Lows tonight are expected to drop into the 60s.

Breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet are expected today along north shores and 8 to 12 feet along west shores, but should gradually diminish over the weekend.

The National Weather Service expects a boost to the already gusty winds over the new few days to near-advisory levels.

Cold temperatures are also on the way, forecasters said, with locally heavy downpours and a chance of thunderstorms due to an upper-level low.

The highest rainfall totals — and coldest temperatures — are expected over the eastern half of the state, with the most constant rainfall on the windward sides.

Forecasters say those on the leeward side of smaller isles can expect strong, gusty winds and quick-hitting showers.

A winter weather advisory due to snowfall and freezing rain is also a possibility for the Big Isle summits and Haleakala on Maui this weekend.

Surf along east shores is also expected to rise to advisory levels over the weekend.

A small craft advisory for all Hawaiian coastal waters remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.