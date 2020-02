[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

American Basketball Association: Hawaii Swish vs. Las Vegas Unknown, 7 p.m. at Moanalua Gym.

SOFTBALL

College: Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament–Nevada vs. Seattle U, noon; Oregon State vs. Seattle U, 2:30 p.m.; Nevada at Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Oregon State at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: Concordia Irvine at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

TENNIS

ILH Girls—St. Andrew’s at Iolani, 4:30 p.m.; Punahou vs. Island Pacific at Kalaeloa, 4:15 p.m.; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Le Jardin at Keehi Lagoon, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Men: Exhibition–Nittaidai (Japan) at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 1 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at St. Francis School.

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at St. Francis School.

SOFTBALL

College: Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament–Seattle U vs. Oregon State, 12:30 p.m.; Nevada at Hawaii, 3 p.m.; Seattle U at Hawaii, 5 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

TENNIS

OIA—Aiea at Mililani; Pearl City at Campbell; Waialua at Waipahu; Waianae at Kapolei; matches at 9 a.m.

ILH Boys—Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific, 9:30 a.m.; Island Pacific at ‘Iolani, 10 a.m.

Football

Hawaii 2020 schedule

Aug. 29 — at Arizona

Sept. 5 — UCLA

Sept. 12 — Fordham

Sept. 19 — at Oregon

Sept. 26 — Bye

Oct. 3 — Nevada

Oct. 10 — New Mexico State

Oct. 17 — at Air Force

Oct. 24 — Boise State

Oct. 31 — at Fresno State

Nov. 7 — New Mexico

Nov. 14 — UNLV

Nov. 21 — at San Jose State

Nov. 28 — at San Diego State