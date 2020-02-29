Hawaii men’s basketball team loses final home game of season

UC Riverside battled to an upset road win 49-43 over Hawaii, spoiling the Rainbow Warriors’ senior night.

A turnstile crowd of 5,467 saw the Highlanders hold UH to its lowest scoring game of the season.

The Highlanders improved to 16-15 and 6-9 in the Big West. The Rainbows fell to 16-12 and 7-7 with two road games left before the conference tournament.

Hawaii led 40-39 after Eddie Stansberry made three free throws with 4:38 left. Stansberry had only six points in his final home game.

But Riverside came back with the next six points, four of them by Arinze Chidom from under the basket. Chidom led UCR with 14 points, and came up with a steal with 13 seconds left to seal the victory.

Samuta Avea led Hawaii with 10 points.

Zigmars Raimo, also a senior, led UH with eight of his nine points in a first half that ended tied at 24.