COVID-19 infects over 87K globally, nearly 3K dead

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 87,000 people globally and caused nearly 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:

>> Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

>> Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

>> Macao: 10 cases

>> South Korea: 3,736 cases, 20 deaths

>> Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths

>> Japan: 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths

>> Iran: 978 cases, 54 deaths

>> Singapore: 106 cases

>> France: 100 cases, 2 deaths

>> Spain: 71 cases

>> Germany: 66

>> United States: 62 cases, 1 death

>> Kuwait: 45 cases

>> Thailand: 42 cases, 1 death

>> Taiwan: 40 cases, 1 death

>> Bahrain: 38 cases

>> United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death

>> Malaysia: 29 cases

>> Australia: 23 cases, 1 death

>> United Arab Emirates: 21 cases

>> Canada: 20

>> Norway: 17

>> Vietnam: 16

>> Iraq: 13

>> Sweden: 13

>> Switzerland: 10

>> Netherlands: 10

>> Greece: 7

>> Lebanon: 7

>> Croatia: 7

>> Oman: 6

>> Austria: 5

>> Finland: 5

>> Israel: 5

>> Russia: 5

>> Mexico: 4

>> Pakistan: 4

>> Czech Republic 3

>> India: 3

>> Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

>> Romania: 3 cases

>> Belarus: 2

>> Belgium: 2

>> Brazil: 2

>> Denmark: 2

>> Georgia: 2

>> Algeria: 1

>> Afghanistan: 1

>> Armenia 1

>> Azerbaijan: 1

>> Cambodia: 1

>> Ecuador: 1

>> Egypt: 1

>> Estonia: 1

>> Iceland: 1

>> Ireland: 1

>> Lithuania: 1

>> Monaco: 1

>> Nepal: 1

>> New Zealand: 1

>> Nigeria: 1

>> North Macedonia: 1

>> Qatar: 1

>> San Marino: 1

>> Sri Lanka: 1