COVID-19 infects over 87K globally, nearly 3K dead

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 87,000 people globally and caused nearly 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:
>> Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
>> Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths
>> Macao: 10 cases
>> South Korea: 3,736 cases, 20 deaths
>> Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths
>> Japan: 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths
>> Iran: 978 cases, 54 deaths
>> Singapore: 106 cases
>> France: 100 cases, 2 deaths
>> Spain: 71 cases
>> Germany: 66
>> United States: 62 cases, 1 death
>> Kuwait: 45 cases
>> Thailand: 42 cases, 1 death
>> Taiwan: 40 cases, 1 death
>> Bahrain: 38 cases
>> United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death
>> Malaysia: 29 cases
>> Australia: 23 cases, 1 death
>> United Arab Emirates: 21 cases
>> Canada: 20
>> Norway: 17
>> Vietnam: 16
>> Iraq: 13
>> Sweden: 13
>> Switzerland: 10
>> Netherlands: 10
>> Greece: 7
>> Lebanon: 7
>> Croatia: 7
>> Oman: 6
>> Austria: 5
>> Finland: 5
>> Israel: 5
>> Russia: 5
>> Mexico: 4
>> Pakistan: 4
>> Czech Republic 3
>> India: 3
>> Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
>> Romania: 3 cases
>> Belarus: 2
>> Belgium: 2
>> Brazil: 2
>> Denmark: 2
>> Georgia: 2
>> Algeria: 1
>> Afghanistan: 1
>> Armenia 1
>> Azerbaijan: 1
>> Cambodia: 1
>> Ecuador: 1
>> Egypt: 1
>> Estonia: 1
>> Iceland: 1
>> Ireland: 1
>> Lithuania: 1
>> Monaco: 1
>> Nepal: 1
>> New Zealand: 1
>> Nigeria: 1
>> North Macedonia: 1
>> Qatar: 1
>> San Marino: 1
>> Sri Lanka: 1
