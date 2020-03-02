2 people critically injured when speeding motorcyclist hits pedestrian on Nimitz Highway

Two people were critically injured Monday night when a motorcyclist struck a female pedestrian on Nimitz Highway.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel said the male motorcyclist was speeding when he struck the pedestrian at the 500 block of Nimitz Highway, near Iwilei Street, around 9 p.m. The pedestrian was thrown about 100 feet after impact, EMS said.

The motorcyclist hit a sign post and was thrown from his motorcycle after hitting the pedestrian, according to EMS.

Paramedics treated both the male and female and took them in critical condition to a trauma center. EMS did not immediately have ages for the two people.

Honolulu police closed the westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway at Iwilei Street and said motorists should avoid the area.