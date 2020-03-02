Lauryn Hill returns to Honolulu for Blaisdell Arena concert

Singer-rapper Lauryn Hill returns to the Blaisdell Arena on May 16 as part of her “The Miseducation Tour,” named after her landmark 1998 album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

Tickets, priced from $39 to $249, will go on sale on March 14 at 9 a.m., at the Blaisdell box office, tmrevents.net and 1-800-653-8000. Hawaii’s Eli-Mac will open.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” topped the charts and logged certified sales of 8 million copies, spawning the No. 1 single “Doo Wop (That Thing).” She also topped the album charts with rap trio the Fugees with the 1996 album “The Score,” which featured the hits “Killing Me Softly,” “Fu-Gee-La” and “Ready or Not” and sold 6 million copies.