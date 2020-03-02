Utility work closing sections of Kamehameha Highway this week

Hawaiian Electric says utility work will close sections of Kamehameha Highway between Kaaawa and Waikane this week.

Work is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday on the highway between Punaluu Valley Road in Kaaawa and Haupoa Street in Waikane.

Traffic will be contraflowed to one lane, and parking will be restricted on both sides of the highway in the work zones.

Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing wood poles and utility equipment along Kamehameha Highway as part of ongoing maintenance to improve system reliability in the Koolaupoko region.

Electronic message boards are up, and signs and traffic cones will alert drivers of work zones. Special duty police officers will also provide on-site traffic control.

Motorists are advised to plan for traffic delays and allow additional travel time through the area.